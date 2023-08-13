Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 10,303 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. 565,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -588.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

