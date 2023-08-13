Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 10,303 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MasTec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.12. 565,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -588.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
