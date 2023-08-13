Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 11,126 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $4,462,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. 1,077,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,860. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.61. AECOM has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

