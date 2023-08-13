Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 191 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Tetra Tech worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $168.39. 230,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

