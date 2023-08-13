Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,008 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. TTM Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,493. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,421.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $696,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

