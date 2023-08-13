Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Synaptics worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. 548,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $147.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

