Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Sodexo Stock Down 1.1 %

About Sodexo

Sodexo stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. 3,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,391. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

