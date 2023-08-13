Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Soho House & Co Inc. updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $7.03 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $63,558.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,963.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $63,558.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,963.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

