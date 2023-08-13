SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.06 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $48.06 million and approximately $288,199.66 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,825,537,057 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

