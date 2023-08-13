Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,622,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 164,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 243,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

