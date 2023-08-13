SPACE ID Trading Down 0.6% This Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $91.84 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 356,837,066.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.25748428 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $8,218,985.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

