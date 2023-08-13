SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 46,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,039. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $503.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

