Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 3.0 %

SPB stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 1,222,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,810. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

