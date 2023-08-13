Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

SPB stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 1,222,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,810. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

