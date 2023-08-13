Spire Wealth Management Has $11.19 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,812 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.42. 474,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

