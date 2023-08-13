Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2,640.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200 day moving average of $249.08. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.