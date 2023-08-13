Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,519 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. 1,095,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

