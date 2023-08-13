Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

