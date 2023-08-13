Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SPMYY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.35. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

