Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 20.0 %
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
fundada em 1977, a tecnisa s.a. é uma das maiores e mais tradicionais empresas do mercado imobiliário brasileiro, e está entre as cinco maiores do mercado paulistano. tem como diferenciais a forte reputação, foco no atendimento do cliente e qualidade de seus produtos, vendas pela internet e consistente rentabilidade.
