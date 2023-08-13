SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. SpringBig updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

SpringBig Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBIG opened at $0.27 on Friday. SpringBig has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringBig

In other news, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris bought 658,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at $218,550.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Sykes bought 164,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $49,390.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,743 shares in the company, valued at $78,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 920,498 shares of company stock worth $275,549. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringBig

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SpringBig in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Articles

