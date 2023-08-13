StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 1.4 %

AJRD opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.01.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 161.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 235,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,209.3% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 98,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.