StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 0.7 %
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.