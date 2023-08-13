StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 0.7 %

About Aeterna Zentaris

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

