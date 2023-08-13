StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.13. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

