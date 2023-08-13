StockNews.com Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

American Public Education Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

American Public Education stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

