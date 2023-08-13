StockNews.com Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. NOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after buying an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after buying an additional 105,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

