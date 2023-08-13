StockNews.com Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.56. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1,012.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 1,252.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

