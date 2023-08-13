Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Reaches $71.95 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.95 million and $2.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.89 or 0.06313160 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,149,311 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.