Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.31 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $5.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,292.94 or 1.00075598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00031336 USD and is down -13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

