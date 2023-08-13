Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $2.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036163 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

