Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$42.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.94.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

