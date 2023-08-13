Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$42.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$36.38 and a twelve month high of C$50.37.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.