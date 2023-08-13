Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Reaches $0.0069

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $53.57 million and approximately $501,520.92 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,567,402,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,774,784,260 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

