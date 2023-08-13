Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the July 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lifted their price target on Swire Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

