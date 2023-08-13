Tangible Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $7.28 or 0.00024770 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $236.85 million and approximately $63,267.04 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 7.18114246 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $42,517.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

