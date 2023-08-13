Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $6.96 on Major Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $226.65 million and approximately $73,942.30 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00023677 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 7.2771689 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $63,251.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

