Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09), reports.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,585,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,585,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,681 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 95,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

