TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

