T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

T&D Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:TDHOY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. T&D has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

