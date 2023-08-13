TD Securities Trims Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Target Price to C$5.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1315789 EPS for the current year.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
