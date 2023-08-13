Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5877 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Techtronic Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

