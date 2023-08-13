Teleflex Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $14.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.23. 237,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.08.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

