Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:TDF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,728. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 69.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

