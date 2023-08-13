Tenset Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $21.17 million and $23,342.53 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,714,886 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.