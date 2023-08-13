Terra Classic Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $450.61 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001908 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,838,952,635,040 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,432,251,780 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

