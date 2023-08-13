Terra Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $196.24 million and approximately $24.47 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 346,909,044 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

