TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $145.76 million and $7.47 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,545,188 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,180,078 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

