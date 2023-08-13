TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $144.84 million and $8.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,547,419 coins and its circulating supply is 9,790,183,668 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.