Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.9% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $174.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.