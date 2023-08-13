Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.75 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $758.98 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 969,791,676 coins and its circulating supply is 948,636,233 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

