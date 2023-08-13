Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thales Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Thales stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. 8,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,330. Thales has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02.

Thales Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thales has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

