The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

AES Trading Down 0.8 %

AES traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 3,865,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AES has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

