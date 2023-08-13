The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.43, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock worth $297,485,625. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after purchasing an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

